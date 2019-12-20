CINDY IN PARIS: The Fondation Louis Vuitton is continuing its push to celebrate the work of women artists.

After putting the spotlight on architect and designer Charlotte Perriand, the Paris museum will dedicate its next exhibition to American artist and photographer Cindy Sherman, known for her conceptual self-portraits involving prosthetics and transformational makeup.

Running from April 1 to Aug. 31, the show will cover nearly 5,000 square feet of space, organized in two sections. The first part is a retrospective selection, spanning works from 1975 to 2020. It will feature nearly 300 pictures – including Sherman’s famous “Untitled Film Stills” mostly from the late Seventies as well as her “Broken Dolls” and “Hollywood and Hampton Types” series. Her newest pieces will also be shown for the first time.

The second part, titled “Crossing Views,” will put Sherman’s work in dialogue with pieces from the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s private collection. Centered on the theme of portraiture, there will be around 60 artworks, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Marina Abramovic and Louise Bourgeois.

Sherman worked with the museum for the exhibit’s scenography.