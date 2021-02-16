LONDON — Alexander McQueen has joined the new Vestiaire Collective Brand Approved program, in support of circular — and durable — fashion.

As part of the new tie-in, select clients will be contacted by a McQueen sales representative and asked if they have pieces by the brand they wish to sell. The pieces assessed and deemed eligible will be bought back and sold again on a dedicated Brand Approved section of Vestiaire’s site. The sellers will be issued credit notes that can be used to make new purchases in McQueen boutiques.

So far, most luxury brands have preferred to stay away from the secondhand market and focus on selling new items and collections. This partnership is among the first of its kind, and puts the brands directly in control of pre-owned or vintage items, and allows them to work directly with the reseller.

Brands such as McQueen offer staff expertise in assessing some of the secondhand pieces that clients are looking to consign and, in doing so, help resale platforms like Vestiaire to edit and better authenticate the clothing and accessories they offer.

In addition to offering a dedicated Brand Approved section for these types of sales, Vestiaire is placing external tags with additional information on each piece approved by the McQueen team and a confirmation of authenticity.

“Alexander McQueen is committed to a move toward circular practice, both in the design studio and in the development of new business models,” said Emmanuel Gintzburger, McQueen’s chief executive officer.

He said that by being “the first house in the world to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective and giving beautifully crafted pieces a new story, we are confident that our customers will be equally excited to take part in an initiative that challenges a linear economy and sets a new and more sustainable standard for the future. We hope many houses will follow because to have impact at scale, we need to act collectively.”

Vestiaire cofounder and president Fanny Moizant stressed the importance for brands to join the movement and look beyond their existing, linear business models.

“There is an urgent need to address the way we currently produce and consume fashion. Vestiaire Collective’s Brand Approved program offers a sustainable solution, reinforcing the importance of durability, while empowering firsthand fashion players to disrupt their linear business models and embrace circularity,” Moizant said.