LIGHT MY FIRE: Signaling that luxury is alive and well, S.T. Dupont recently displayed a sleek, wand-shaped lighter for candles in its boutiques in Hong Kong and France — and the 500-euro objects were out of stock within 10 days.

The snazzy lighter was made for trendy Maison Trudon, which bills its Cire Trudon candles as the oldest in the world, made since 1643. It is to be officially unveiled today in Paris, and roll out to boutiques worldwide.

Known primarily for its cigarette lighters and pens, S.T. Dupont is ramping up its brand extensions under industry veterans Mounir Moufarrige, recently elevated to chairman of its supervisory board, and chief executive officer Alain Crevet, who had a long career at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and is perhaps best remembered as president and ceo of Parfums Givenchy.

Moufarrige said watches and leather goods are also immediate priorities for S.T. Dupont, itself founded in 1872.