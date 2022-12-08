×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The watches are inspired by the world of James Cameron's blockbuster hit film.

Citizen Avatar Watch campaign
Avatar x Citizen Collection Citizen

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film.

The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.

Avatar x Citizen Collection.

The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of Souls and the Unisex Wave.

Related Galleries

The Men’s Wave is inspired by diving and features a leonopteryx, a creature used for transport by the characters in “Avatar.” The creature is showcased on the three-hand dial that features a bi-color case ring that emulates a wave splashing, with a date function and luminous hands that add high clarity to the dial details.

Avatar x Citizen Collection Men’s Wave.

The Ladies’ Tree of Souls is a women’s watch featuring a print of the Tree of Souls from the world of “Avatar.” The print is showcased across the three-hand dial and accented with crystal markers and luminous hands. The watch is enclosed in a Black IP stainless steel case with a black leather strap and buckle closure.

Avatar x Citizen Collection The Ladies Tree of Souls.

The Unisex Wave features the landscape of Pandora, the setting for the world of “Avatar,” and focuses on the oceans and reefs where the characters reside. The watch features a sunray dial and a sustainable brown leather strap.

Avatar x Citizen Collection Unisex Wave.

Price points for watches range from $250 to $325. The watches release on Friday and will be available for purchase on citizenwatch.com.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Citizen Releases ‘Avatar’ Watch Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad