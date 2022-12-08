Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film.

The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.

Avatar x Citizen Collection.

The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of Souls and the Unisex Wave.

The Men’s Wave is inspired by diving and features a leonopteryx, a creature used for transport by the characters in “Avatar.” The creature is showcased on the three-hand dial that features a bi-color case ring that emulates a wave splashing, with a date function and luminous hands that add high clarity to the dial details.

Avatar x Citizen Collection Men’s Wave.

The Ladies’ Tree of Souls is a women’s watch featuring a print of the Tree of Souls from the world of “Avatar.” The print is showcased across the three-hand dial and accented with crystal markers and luminous hands. The watch is enclosed in a Black IP stainless steel case with a black leather strap and buckle closure.

Avatar x Citizen Collection The Ladies Tree of Souls.

The Unisex Wave features the landscape of Pandora, the setting for the world of “Avatar,” and focuses on the oceans and reefs where the characters reside. The watch features a sunray dial and a sustainable brown leather strap.

Avatar x Citizen Collection Unisex Wave.

Price points for watches range from $250 to $325. The watches release on Friday and will be available for purchase on citizenwatch.com.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Dec. 16. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.