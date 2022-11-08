×
Claire Danes Channels Grecian Inspiration in Ethereal Zac Posen Dress at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere

The actress stars in the new Hulu miniseries debuting Nov. 17.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman Is in Trouble" New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Claire Danes arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Fleishman Is in Trouble” on Monday in New York City, wearing a Grecian-inspired dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Claire Danes attends FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Danes wore a flowing Grecian-style light gray gown with a train and double keyhole cutout neckline by Zac Posen. She accessorized the look with two matching silver bangles, a ring and small hoop earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Claire Danes attends FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Danes worked with stylist Emily Sanchez, who has collaborated with Lauren Santo Domingo, Sutton Foster and Kayli Carter.

For makeup, Danes worked with makeup artist Matin to create an elevated natural look featuring a coral red lip, a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. For hair, she worked with Peter Butler, who had her blond bob parted to one side.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Danes’ husband, Hugh Dancy, accompanied the actress to the event. Dancy coordinated with his wife, wearing a gray suit, white shirt and striped tie.

Danes has been busy with television work. Earlier this year, she starred in the miniseries “The Essex Serpent.” It was also announced that Danes would star in the television adaptation of the 2020 novel “Rodham.” Rodham tells the story of an alternate world where Hillary Clinton never married Bill Clinton, and instead, pursued her own political career. Danes will star as the former Secretary of State herself.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” tells the story of a recently divorced doctor who dives into the world of app-based dating. His ex-wife suddenly disappears, leaving him to raise two kids. The drama series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name. It stars Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor. The show premieres on Hulu on Nov. 17.

