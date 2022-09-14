Claire Foy Wears Embellished Prada Dress at ‘Women Talking’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Claire Foy had a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress attended the premiere of her new film “Women Talking” on Tuesday night during the 47th edition of the film festival in Toronto wearing an eye-catching look by Prada. Foy’s dress was a black satin strapless gown embellished with applied stones. Foy paired the look with silver brushed leather sandals. She was styled by Nicky Yates, who also works with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Carey Mulligan and Morfydd Clark.

Claire Foy, Sarah Polley, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara attend the “Women Talking” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 13 in Toronto. Getty Images

Foy posed on the red carpet alongside costars Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley and director Sarah Polley. “Women Talking” is a drama that tells the story of a group of women in an isolated religious community who are grappling with the aftermath of a series of sexual assaults. The film debuts in theaters on Dec. 2.

“Women Talking” is Foy’s latest project, following last year’s limited series “A Very British Scandal.” Foy is best known for starring in the first two seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” where she took on the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Foy received many awards for her portrayal, including two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards.