Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat in France

SHHHHHHH: Claire Thomson-Jonville is launching her first silent retreat in France, between March 16 and 19, just after Paris Fashion Week ends, as part of her wellness initiative called Out of State.

The current editorial director of i-D France and former editor of Self Service magazine aims to show people the benefits of meditation and yoga.

The four-day physical and mental reboot at the Château de la Bourdaisière is to be led by three experts: Tata Harper, founder of the eponymous prestige beauty brand; Emma Sawko, founder of Wild & the Moon vegan restaurants and healthy food specialist, and Ian Szydlowski-Alvarez, an artist and teacher of Jivamukti Yoga.

The retreat is limited to 25 people, and is priced upward of 950 euros.

Thomson-Jonville has been busy. Last November, the Florentine footwear brand Giaborghini appointed her to the new role of “editor in residence.” She was tasked with spearheading the brand’s visual repositioning, expanding its reach to new demographics and offering guidance on possible design collaborations, key events and digital activations.

Thomson-Jonville is also a creative consultant who is known for her personal style. Her Instagram account has garnered 171,000 followers.