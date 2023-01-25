×
Clara Daguin Lights Up Maison Baccarat

The tech-savvy designer presented her glowing creations to a full house.

A look from Clara Daguin's "Cosmic Dance" collection.
A look from Clara Daguin's "Cosmic Dance" collection. Courtesy of Clara Daguin

LET THERE BE LIGHT: The fashion world has been watching Clara Daguin for a while, but with her innovative designs combining technology, esoterism and couture, perhaps she is the one with the all-seeing eye.

She brought in a full house Wednesday evening for her presentation at the Maison Baccarat, her first to resemble more of a runway showcase than an art installation, albeit combined with an element of performance thanks to the work of choreographer Mariana Benenge and models including Montenegrin singer Vladana, whose Eurovision costume Daguin created last year.

Custom work for artists and performers is a growth area for the tech-savvy designer.

Her collection drew on the figures from the Marseilles Tarot deck, characters like the Empress, the Star and Death dressed in elaborate creations with thousands of integrated LEDs and fiberoptics, from shimmering fronds to pulsating neon piping, demonstrating the breadth of her creativity.

Clara Daguin’s Baccarat dress. Courtesy of Clara Daguin

The most challenging, she said, was the final look, a leather minidress embroidered with 300 flashing Baccarat crystals and metallic branches like a chandelier, paying tribute to the venue and the brand, with which she already collaborated in late 2021 for the 180th anniversary of its Harcourt glass.

