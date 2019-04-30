LA GRANDE BELLEZZA: Sotheby’s Paris is auctioning Claudia Cardinale’s wardrobe.

The Italian actress, born in 1938, is known for her roles in Luchino Visconti’s 1963 film “The Leopard,” in which she plays the beautiful Angelica married to Alain Delon’s character Tancredi, and in Federico Fellini’s “8½.”

From June 28 to July 9, 130 couture and ready-to-wear pieces celebrating the 81-year-old movie star’s dazzling style will be on sale at the Paris branch of the auction house.

The selection of garments, which will be on show at Sotheby’s Paris from July 2 to 4, celebrates Italian fashion from the Fifties to the Eighties, and includes gowns designed by Roberto Capucci, Irene Galitzine, Barocco and Balestra.

The “Pink Panther” actress was also regularly dressed by French fashion house Nina Ricci. Amongst the auctioned pieces is a black sequined sheath dress trimmed with a pink and blue flower embroidery around the neckline from the Nina Ricci fall 1963 haute couture collection.

Cardinale wore the gown, designed by Jules-François Crahay and estimated between 6,000 euros and 8,000 euros, to present at the 37th Academy Awards in 1965 alongside American actor Steve McQueen.

Other lots include a fuchsia organza gown by Livia, estimated 3,000 euros to 4,000 euros, and an ivory silk palazzo suit embroidered with silver beads by Irene Galitzine, estimated 3,500 euros to 5,000 euros.