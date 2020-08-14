Supermodel Claudia Schiffer will curate an exhibition of fashion photography from the Nineties for an art museum, the Kunstpalast in Dusseldorf, in northwestern Germany. It is the first time Schiffer, who turns 50 next week, has ever undertaken anything like this. The show, which runs from March to June next year, will feature around 120 exhibits, including major photographic works alongside Polaroids and contact sheets, as well as never-seen-before pictures and film from Schiffer’s personal archives. Works by some of that decade’s most notable fashion photographers will be on display, including from Ellen von Unwerth, Corrine Day, Arthur Elgort, Herb Ritts, Juergen Teller and Karl Lagerfeld.

The Nineties were “an intense and wonderful time,” Schiffer said in a statement about the exhibition. During that decade, she began to truly understand the cultural power of fashion, added the model, who was first discovered in a nightclub in Dusseldorf in 1987: “The other supermodels and I breathed that atmosphere in, we lived for it, and for the first time we recognized that we had the strength to change something.”