COVER COMEBACKS: Take a selfie but make it Vogue.

Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour are back as cover faces of Vogue Italia at their own terms. For the August issue of the glossy publication, the two supermodels have taken their own self-portraits, in a double photo shoot with and without clothes, both supervised by photographer Collier Schorr.

The images are meant to be a tribute to Helmut Newton’s self-portraits but inject a women-only perspective into the concept, as Schiffer and Seymour control the narrative and Schorr, who’s known for exploring identity and gender in her works, is behind the lens.

“When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do,” the American photographer said. “There’s not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didn’t want to do — if she didn’t want to do it, she changed it.”

This approach is enhanced by the lettering “Claudia by Claudia” and “Stephanie by Stephanie,” which appear on the four covers. In particular, Schiffer dons a black blazer and high-heeled pointed sandals ensemble in an image, while the option without clothes shows her slender body without the jacket but strategically covered only by a Saint Laurent black clutch and neon pumps.

The boldest cover features Seymour wearing only a necklace and belt, sandwiched between lateral mirrors and posing in front of a camera on a tripod, while in the second option she matches a green neon furry coat with black polka-dotted net stockings and sports a heavy, orange eye shadow.

Hitting the newsstands on Aug. 6, the new issue of the magazine marks the returns of Schiffer and Seymour on the cover of Vogue Italia after 25 years and 32 years, respectively.