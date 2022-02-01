Clé de Peau Beauté, Martha Stewart Team for Brand’s First TikTok Campaign

Clé de Peau Beauté is venturing into the TikTok world with the help of none other than Martha Stewart.

The prestige French beauty brand has tapped the businesswoman and television personality to help users perfect the “thirst trap,” a type of social media post intended to entice its viewers in a provocative manner.

Stewart went viral in the summer of 2020 when she snapped an up-close picture of herself in her pool in East Hampton with a sultry makeup look. The selfie then circulated the Internet as users became intrigued with her “thirst trap.” Stewart herself even joked she received multiple propositions after the post.

On Tuesday, Clé de Peau officially made its debut on TikTok with an advertising campaign featuring Stewart called “Thirst Trap 101.”

“So you want the tea on how I create my perfect selfies?” the voiceover said, as Stewart sips a cup of tea in front of the green screen image of her viral selfie. “Oh yes, this was some of my best work!”

“First, project fabulous! Next, only conceal where needed. Being effortless is key,” the voiceover continued as Stewart is seen applying the label’s concealer SPF 27 before some lip gloss. “Now add a touch of gloss. Then, say the magic phrase…”

Stewart then goes on to say Clé de Peau three times before smiling and shrugging to conclude the clip, which was produced and developed by Whalar agency, a global-tech influencer company.

“Clé de Peau is a premium brand with quality and effective products that I really like, use and admire,” Stewart said. “I have always been inquisitive about good skin care, and I’ve been using their products for a very long time. La Crème is one of my very favorite face creams, as is their Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme.”

More relevant videos will appear on Stewart’s personal TikTok account starting Feb. 1 to 15.

“Martha Stewart’s authentic passion for Clé de Peau Beauté along with her engaging personality, unique sense of humor and evocative taste, made her the natural choice for our debut TikTok campaign,” said Alessio Rossi, executive vice president of Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté U.S. and head of digital transformation for the Americas.

“Clé de Peau Beauté is creating authentic, relatable content that is purpose-built specifically for the TikTok platform and building a community,” Rossi continued. “TikTok is such an exciting platform and one that we’re really looking forward to experimenting on.”

Though Tuesday marked the French beauty brand’s first foray into TikTok, Stewart has been on TikTok since October, with a following of nearly one million.

