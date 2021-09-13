×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Climate Emergency Is Hot Topic at Dover Street Market’s 3537

Marine Serre, Liberal Youth Ministry were among the guests invited to explore the first exhibition season at the cultural and creative center imagined by Adrian Joffe.

Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire in front of a
Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire in front of a tableau from the Land Full exhibition, designed in collaboration with floral design studio Nue Paris's founder Claire Boreau.

Is the climate emergency a good reason to be a bad bunny?

Only for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who attended the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards in a craft-intensive Swarovski-laden outfit by Mexican label Liberal Youth Ministry, which took part in the opening weekend of the three-month “Brûlures” exhibition cycle offered by 3537, the Dover Street Market Paris-operated cultural and creative center.

But for good bunnies who are keeping up with today’s burning conversations around the climate, this initial outing provided food for thought and less of an appetite for consumption.

“Convinced that artists are a part of the essential first line of our collective reaction to the climate emergency, 3537 is opening its doors to artists and thinkers bearing an ecological message, from the protection of biodiversity to documenting climate-related migrations,” said a statement unveiling the exhibition program.

Related Galleries

Indeed, as eye-catching as they were, Liberal Youth Ministry’s glittering designs weren’t what designer Antonio Zaragoza wanted visitors to take away from his label. “The idea is to show how we produce locally and show [visitors] how easily they can intervene [on clothing] like secondhand finds,” said Zaragoza, who had flown in with his wife and creative partner Kenia Filippini, a fashion designer who formerly worked for Chanel-owned specialist embroidery atelier Montex.

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's
Liberal Youth Ministry’s installation at the 3537 cultural center showcased the Mexican label’s embellishments – and how to do them. Courtesy of Dover Street

Anyone finding the $6,000 price tag of Bad Bunny’s threads out of reach will have until Sept. 19 to learn how Zaragoza and Filippini create their embellishments, signature distressing and dyes using natural ingredients sourced in the Oaxaca region of Mexico through a series of workshops.

“You don’t [even] have to buy from us. It’s a new punk way of doing things,” Zaragoza said, showing off a pair of sneakers for fellow exhibitor and footwear designer Philéo Landowski, whose Phileo Paris shoe brand launched at Comme des Garçons’ Trading Museum concept shop last year. The kicks had turned pink from a combination of plants and a dash of lemon juice.

A selection of deadstock T-shirts and Lym spring 2021 samples was also on sale for 55 euros, for anyone coming without items to customize. Nearby, designer Marine Serre questioned upcycling and reuse in her corner, featuring screen prints by artist Juliet Merie.

The impact of what humans leave behind was also highlighted in “Land Full,” that French stylist and artist Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire and plant designer Claire Boreau imagined as gardens filled with a surplus of empty plastic bottles and dead animals — snail shells and bees killed by pesticides — dominated by mutated silhouettes made from deadstock clothing from London-based designer Renli Su.

“The idea was to do scarecrows, because in the countryside, they’re like a human presence in the landscape. But when you go anywhere, all you see is plastic,” Filiaire said, describing the progression as an anticipation that went from today’s plastic-choked nature to a landscape where nothing alive remained.

The “Future Shock” collaborative and educational project with Paris-based artist Imruh Asha presented sculptures crafted using discarded clothing originally meant to be exported to Ghana, a major used-textiles hub. They were meant as a commentary on how the secondhand economy is burying the country under piles of untreatable clothing.

DeToujours room at 3537 Dover Street Market Paris space
DeToujours, a Marseille-based e-tailer, focuses on items chosen for their value in terms of know-how and functionality.

Further on, Marseille-based digital e-tailer DeToujours exhibited a selection of clothing and accessories. Meant as a “living museum of clothing history,” it focused on traditional know-how and a focus on utility and was previously exhibited at the Mucem museum in the Southern French metropolis. Flowing into the theme was Comme des Garçons’ “Marseille” scent, which made its debut at 3537.

The guest of honor of the inaugural “weekend for the climate” was French artist and researcher Mélanie Pavy, with the Refuge-Omega exhibition on the ground floor. Inspired by her discovery of a project for a town in Southern India meant to become a refuge for Japan’s elite in case of a nuclear catastrophe on the scale of the Fukushima disaster of 2011, she brought together testimonies from survivors, and anticipation of what this exodus could look like to question what these disasters mean.

Mélanie Pavy's Refuge-Omega exhibition
The “Refuge-Omega” exhibition by French artist Mélanie Pavy questioned the catastrophes befalling our world as a result of human activity, including nuclear disasters.

“This creation strikes by the strength of the emotions it generates. [All visitors] will come out shaken, ready to listen and exchange with [Pavy and anthropologist] Sophie Houdart,” said Adrian Joffe, chief executive officer of Comme des Garçons International Paris and DSM International London, in the exhibition notes of Refuge-Omega.

The “Brûlures” program is slated to continue until December, with an installation from French artist Laurent Grasso titled “Artificialis,” on the majesty and destructive potential of nature; a work by Irish sculptor John Gerrard and billed as “a python woman evolving to melodies by Richie Hawtin,” as an invitation to reflect on the challenges of climate change on the preservation of biodiversity, and an exhibition by Olafur Eliasson, who will present a project around his “Little Sun” project and the sun-powered portable lamps of the same name.

For more, see also:

EXCLUSIVE: Dover Street Market to Mix Culture, Community and Commerce in Paris

Marine Serre Shares What Upcycling Really Looks Like

The Moscow Destination That Serves Blue Pastries Is Coming to Paris

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Exhibition of Dover Street Market's

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad