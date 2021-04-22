Capitalizing on a year-plus of WFH attire, Closed has dropped its 24/7 capsule this week, a range of unisex loungewear pieces bearing the “Closed 24/7” moniker and benefiting TelefonSeelsorge.

The German brand is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the capsule to the charitable organization, a Germany-based emotional support helpline that has 7,500 volunteers throughout the country and is also available internationally in several countries across Europe.

The capsule collection offers cozy wardrobe essentials such as track pants, hoodies and T-shirts made of organic cotton and available in a streamlined palette of mélange gray, black, white, military green and lilac. It also includes accessories such as socks, bucket hats, biker and tote bags and slides. Prices range from 19 euros for socks to 139 euros for hoodies.

Marking the launch of the collection, Closed has launched a user-generated campaign on its social media channels inviting friends of the brand and social media personalities to provide pictures wearing pieces from the capsule.