GOLDEN GIFT: Closed is betting on the increasing self-gifting trend among female consumers after months of confinement.

The indie denim contemporary brand launched a capsule collection of demi-fine jewelry in partnership with Berlin-based label Maximova.

The capsule called Clsd x Mxmv marks Closed’s foray into the category, with a range of nine jewelry pieces in gold vermeil handmade in Germany and designed by jeweler Dari Maximova.

“At Closed we love collaborating with brands which produce products we love, but where we are missing the expertise to do it ourselves. Dari is such an inspiring, lively and creative person and her jewelry feels very organic. Her approach and her local production made her a perfect partner for a collaboration,” said Gordon Giers, one of the three owners of Closed.

Maximova was inspired by nature for the lineup, which features charms in the shapes of leaves, buds and twigs hanging from paper-clip chain necklaces and a matching bracelet. Earrings, too, come in similar shapes, sometimes hanging from irregular hoops.

Retailing at between 115 euros and 255 euros, the collection is available exclusively on Closed’s online store, at select flagships and on Maximova’s e-commerce.

Inspired by her Bulgarian upbringing and the travels she made as a model, Maximova founded the namesake brand in 2017. The Closed tie-up marks her first collaboration. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity and learned so much in the process. Working together with the Closed team was a dream, everything felt completely natural. The whole collaboration was a highlight for me,” she said.

To mark the launch of the capsule, the companies developed an ad campaign lensed by Berlin-based photographer Marlen Mueller starring the designer herself, outfitted in Closed signature workwear inspired gear and donning items from the demi-fine jewelry lineup.

Last year, Closed’s Hans Redlefsen, Til Nadler and Gordon Giers, along with private investors, bought back all shares from private investment firm Genui after a nearly five-year partnership. Started in 1978 by denim veteran François Girbaud, the family-owned Closed is based in Germany but it specializes in jeans made by hand in Italy.

Closed has 50 freestanding stores and more than 1,200 wholesale partners in 32 countries.