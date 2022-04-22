Coach Brings Sustainable Pop-up to Isetan Stage in Tokyo

Coach is showcasing its focus on sustainability in a new pop-up concept at Isetan Stage in Tokyo.

Called “Crafted to Last,” the shop is created from environmentally preferred materials and is inspired by the company’s belief that “better-made things will help create a better-made future.”

The shop, which will remain open through April 26 on the first floor of the Isetan Shinjuku Main Building, is modeled after classic New York City flower shops and features bricks and tiles partially created from recycled materials. Customers who spend more than 60,000 yen in the shop will receive a bouquet of locally sourced flowers as a gift with purchase.

The shop is fashioned after a New York flower shop. KazuhiroWatanabe

In terms of product, the shop offers consciously designed limited-edition bags, including the Rogue in Original Natural Leather — vegetable-tanned leather treated with naturally sourced dyes and finished with organic wax — and products made with floral printing, an artisanal technique where flowers are pressed onto the leather and dyed with plant-based materials.

The pop-up also features canvas totes that contain materials made from recycled plastic bottles and upwoven bags crafted of upcycled salvaged leather scraps. It offers bags and small leather goods with Coach’s diary embroidery that are handstitched with colorful words and limited-edition motifs using recycled thread. The motifs include the Japanese-inspired Maneki Neko and Mt. Fuji. Customers who purchase at the pop-up will have the opportunity to customize their bags with embroidery.

This pop-up concept marks the first of its kind for the New York-based Coach brand.