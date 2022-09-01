×
Coach Celebrates Love in New Fall Campaign

The images were shot by Juergen Teller.

Coach fall 2022 campaign.
Coach is getting all lovey-dovey for its fall advertising campaign.

The company tapped photographer Juergen Teller and artistic duo Mint + Serf to create images showing “spontaneous moments of affection between friends and lovers,” Coach said, in a move to encourage viewers to embrace their loved ones.

The campaign, which was envisioned by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, features the brand’s fall 2022 apparel and accessories collection including shearling and leather outerwear, dainty lace and crocheted dresses, pops of neon, and leather ready-to-wear inspired by leather bars of the ’70s. The campaign also serves to spotlight the company’s Rogue and Bandit bags. 

The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller.

The fall collection also introduces pieces created in collaboration with Mint + Serf printed with the duo’s artwork that is inspired by the energy and attitude of New York. Mint + Serf also collaborated with the company to create original artwork for the campaign. 

The cast of faces featured in the images were selected through street casting and through an open call on Coach’s social channels and includes Ashton Dey, Alexis Rivera, Charlie McCoy, Betsy Gaghan, Alaska Riley, Cassie Wong, Antonio Stephon, Rahm Bowen, Leah Ying Lin, Hong Lin, Josi Diaz and Alex Garcia. 

In addition to the campaign images, which will be shared on Coach’s social media channels, the company is also opening a pop-up shop with Mint + Serf at 89 Crosby Street in New York’s NoLIta neighborhood on Sept. 12, where visitors can shop the collection and experience additional storytelling about the collaboration, as well as artist workshops and live DJ performances.

