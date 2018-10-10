The Coach Foundation, the charitable arm of the accessories brand, is launching a new initiative this week — Dream It Real — to support high school students around the country as they work to build a better future.

Coach is partnering with The Future Project, a national nonprofit organization that puts “dream directors” in high schools around the country — coaches, leaders and organizers — who work with students to create Future Projects that bring their dreams to life. And Coach’s ambassadors, Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan, will visit schools and work with students as honorary dream directors.

The Coach Foundation has donated $1.4 million to help further The Future Project’s mission and support the work of the dream directors.

“Today, we are proud to stand behind a mission to inspire and equip young people to take steps toward finding their passion and purpose,” said Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer and president of Coach. “Together, our employees and our associates are a community united by our shared desire to achieve our dreams — and to help others achieve theirs.”

“Young people have shown us that they are capable of extraordinary things,” said Margaret Coady, executive director of the Coach Foundation. “We are excited to support and raise awareness of The Future Project’s work at a moment when so many young people are ready to take action on their vision of a better tomorrow, for themselves and for the world.”

“Virtually every movement in history has been led by young people — and, today, we need their leadership more than ever,” said Kanya Balakrishna, ceo and cofounder of The Future Project. “We are proud to partner with Coach, a brand that is willing to stand behind the unlimited potential of a generation.”

To launch the initiative, Coach today will release a film directed by Tyler Mitchell that features students from Future Project schools talking about their dreams and hopes for the future.

The Coach Foundation has provided more than $45 million to nonprofit partners globally over the past decade.