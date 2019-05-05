UNDERGROUND VIEW: Coach has tapped a series of British graffiti and rave culture artists to re-create its monogram and create new visuals, from a more creative, underground lens.

The project will kick off this weekend, with the release of fly posters, by the East London-born graffiti artist Pez.

The brand said that it was drawn to Pez’s “utopian dreamscapes” and the way his artworks for legendary U.K. raves have become icons for the rave movement and were often found in fans’ bedroom walls.

For the project, Pez incorporated the Coach monogram into one of his signature, dreamlike landscapes which features a surrealist glass floor with the brand’s monogram on it and a summer sunset sky with a pair of eyes flying around, enveloped by the Coach double “C” logo.

The posters will be scattered around various locations in London this weekend.

This is not the first time the brand has stood behind British talent, having also collaborated on a range of bags with the up-and-coming designer Matty Bovan last year.