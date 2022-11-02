×
Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon ‘Feel the Wonder’ of Youthful Joy in Coach’s New Holiday Campaign

The trio of actors join Coach in celebrating the 2022 holiday season.

Jennifer lopez models coach holiday campaign 2022
Jennifer Lopez for Coach holiday 2022. Anton Gottlob

Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon have all come together to star in Coach’s 2022 holiday campaign.

Shot and directed by Anton Gottlob, the theme of the collection came from the idea of a playful celebration of the kid in all of us.

Lopez, who has been a longtime brand ambassador for Coach, wears a varsity jacket, monogram printed socks and a matching black and tan monogram print. She also modeled a two-piece coach monogram charcoal denim look with a plaid hat and a red leather coach bag as she posed in front of a snowman (which is doing a handstand) in the winter wonderland landscape.

Yoon posed on a trampoline of snow in shorts, a Coach monogram coat in charcoal, Coach monogram snow boots and a coordinating plaid hat. Another shot features Yoon with oversized drumsticks as he wears a shearling Coach coat, red scarf, crewneck graphic print sweater and a coach crossbody mini backpack.

Deutch rounds out the campaign in a cream fleece jacket with beige, brown and black stripes at the shoulder, monogram shorts, a penguin graphic sweater, a bucket hat and a heart-shaped monogram crossbody bag.

Her second look featured the heart-shaped crossbody bag in crimson leather, while her outfit included a snow cap, a black leather coat with shearling trim, monogram socks, a printed dress and scarf.

Jennifer lopez models coach holiday campaign 2022
Jennifer Lopez for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan
Jennifer lopez models coach holiday campaign 2022
Jennifer Lopez for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan
chan young yoon models coach holiday campaign 2022
Chan Young-Yoon for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan
chan young yoon models coach holiday campaign 2022
Chan Young-Yoon for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan
zoey deutch models coach holiday campaign 2022
Zoey Deutch for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan
zoey deutch models coach holiday campaign 2022
Zoey Deutch for Coach Holiday 2022 Chan

For the holiday season, Coach has also revealed its first virtual shopping destination. The concept, inspired by a vintage Coach store, is an immersive experience that allows guests to move through themed rooms and play a game with Rexy, Coach’s dinosaur mascot.

Visitors will have the opportunity to shop via livestream videos on the brand’s website. The virtual store will feature Coach styles, including the Tabby and Rogue, along with a dedicated section for holiday party bags, new giftable items and a special collection featuring Rexy.

