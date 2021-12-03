Coach Kicks Off Partnership With Rock Center With Holiday Party

Thursday was a big night for Stuart Vevers.

The creative director of Coach not only took to the microphone to welcome guests to a holiday event with the brand’s newest partner, Rockefeller Center, but he was also cajoled into strapping on a pair of ice skates and taking a twirl past the iconic Christmas tree.

The U.K.-born designer admitted that he “really hates public speaking,” but “made an exception” since he felt so strongly about the new holiday episode of Coach TV, which was unveiled at the event. He described it as an “ode to pop culture” with a “simple goal: to make people smile in a time when they really needed it.”

The NYU Skate Team. Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Later, he took to the ice with other partygoers before scooting off to christen the Coach après-skate chalets that have been erected alongside the rink for the holiday season with his husband, designer and illustrator Ben Seidler, for some hot drinks and treats.

Stuart Vevers and Ben Seidler enjoy the Coach après-skate chalet. Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

The event drew several bold-faced names including TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, who is featured in the brand’s new ski-themed campaign, and Quenlin Blackwell, who was in the Coach TV segment, as well as Rowan Blanchard, Taylour Paige, Zoe Levin and Karrueche Tran.

Wisdom Kaye Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

In addition to enjoying the chalets, the guests were also treated to some private skate time on the ice following a performance by NYU Skate Team and live music by the Hudson Horns.

Quenlin Blackwell Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

In addition to the chalets, which will be open through Dec. 31, the three-year partnership with Rockefeller Center includes a holiday truck that will be selling Coach’s holiday and ski collections, along with Rockefeller Center-themed seasonal merchandise.