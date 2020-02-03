Hot off the heels of her sizzling Super Bowl performance, Jennifer Lopez is showing her chill side in the new campaign to introduce CitySole shoes, a new collection of lifestyle sneakers from Coach.

Lopez, who took over from Serena Gomez as the global face of the brand’s accessories and ready-to-wear this year, is shown wearing the women’s shoes in the spring ads while MIchael B. Jordan, Coach’s men’s brand ambassador, sports the men’s version of the shoes.

CitySole offers three sneaker styles: CitySole Court references classic basketball sneakers with a triangular toe box, pivot point on the outsole, and 3M seam taping. TheCitySole Runner has a larger heel and grooved bottom for more traction, and the CitySole Lowline is an updated take on a classic low-top.

“I have always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown, New York,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Like everything we design, CitySole was created with this in mind. It’s a collection for people who live always-on, spontaneous and adventurous lives.”

The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller, who has been working with Coach since the fall of last year. In addition to the still images, there is also a series of short films directed by Danielle Nemet and featuring a diverse cast of real New Yorkers making their way through the city in their own distinct ways.

“When you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement,” said Lopez. “Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle – I’m a dancer, and I’m always on the go and they’re very versatile. They can be dressed up and dressed down, and can be functional but also super fashionable.”

“Sneakers are a wardrobe staple for me,” said Jordan. “As someone who grew up around New York and is constantly on the go, Coach CitySole’s blend of fashion and comfort is the right balance for an everyday sneaker-wearer like me.”

The collection is available starting today at Coach stores and online as well as Macy’s. They will also be featured at pop-ups in Foot Locker’s Times Square flagship location, as well as Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship through March 1. The women’s models retail for $150 to $175 while the men’s shoes are $175 to $250.