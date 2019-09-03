Coach is adding a second notch to its New York Fashion Week cap. To coincide with creative director Stuart Vevers’ spring 2020 show on the High Line, the brand will open a pop-up shop called “The Coach Originals” inside its Madison Avenue boutique.

The new retail concept plays to the brand’s heritage with a bag-focused collection that dives into the house’s extensive archive and longstanding legacy in leather work.

“I’ve referenced the archive as inspiration in the past, but this is the first time we’ve brought back the archive so faithfully,” Vevers said of the Originals collection.

“The Coach Originals idea was born from the inspiration of the spring collection, and they both explore our heritage in an unexpected, contemporary and irreverent way,” Vevers said of his spring 2020 runway show and the pop-up store. “They are directly connected.”

Of the Originals collection sourced from the archive, Vevers said, “It felt natural to choose the most iconic styles from the Sixties and Seventies, like ‘The Duffle,’ ‘The Courier’ and ‘The Dinky.’ But we also sourced some rare Coach pieces, like ‘The Swinger Frame Bag.’”

The collection splits into three concepts: restored, remixed and remade. The restored bags use archival silhouettes that have been cleaned, conditioned and restored; remixed bags use a limited-edition series of one-of-a-kind Coach designs handcrafted by the house’s craftspeople from combinations of vintage Coach bags, like The Triple Dinky, created from three Dinky bags sewn together, or the Satchel Pouch, a hybrid of a pouch and a slim satchel style. The remade bags are new styles that give a nod to the archive— with a few inspired by the house’s first creative director, Bonnie Cashin — but are reimagined with Vevers’ sensibility.

In addition to the bag offering the pop-up will carry a mix of small leather goods, some giftables and product-care ideas.

Folded into the shopping experience is an exhibition of Coach’s signature bags throughout the decades. Visitors will also have the opportunity to try several new retail initiatives: Coach Rented, where — for the first time — customers will be able to rent an authentic restored Coach vintage bag; Coach Create, which enables clients to customize bags, and Coach Cares, an on-site cleaning and restoration service.

The total offering will be available online at coach.com as well as the New York pop-up and includes 39 vintage styles and 14 new styles with prices ranging from $150 to $1,200.

The Coach Originals pop-up will be open from Sept. 7 to 15.