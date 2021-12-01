Coach Partnering With Rockefeller Center for Holiday Events

Coach today will launch a ski-themed campaign featuring actress Brittany O’Grady, TikTok star Wisdom Kaye and models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan. Shot by Zackery Michael, the cast sports the brand’s key outerwear pieces for the season including a shearling with colorful nylon stripes, as well as sweaters, quilted leather bags and snow boots inspired by vintage pieces found in Lake Placid, N.Y., and the Adirondacks.

“Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage within the bold, colorful language of American sportswear.”

At the same time, Coach is introducing Snow City, a digital game inspired by its holiday theme Give a Little Love, where players select a Coach holiday animal — Rexy the dinosaur, Fuzz the polar bear, Belle the penguin, Holly the deer, Ginger the fox, Spike the hedgehog or Robin the bird — and race through snowy New York collecting “love.” At the end of each run, players can share the love collected with friends while the points earned remain with the player, allowing them to unlock more Coach holiday animal avatars. Players with the highest scores are eligible to win Coach products.

Coach’s Snow City game.

The brand has also signed a multiyear winter partnership with Rockefeller Center which will include the first après-skate chalets as well as a Coach holiday truck. The chalets, which celebrate skiing, overlook the Center’s famous ice rink and Christmas tree and offer a cozy dining experience with hot drinks and treats. The holiday truck will be selling Coach’s holiday and ski collections along with Rockefeller Center seasonal merchandise. On weekends through the month of December, monogramming will be available for customers to personalize their items.

The partnership between Coach and Rockefeller Center is for three years.