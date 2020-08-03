Coach Watches has hired rising actor and recording artist Quincy Brown as its first male celebrity spokesmodel. It marks the first time in 20 years that the brand, which is designed and produced in license with the Movado Group, has released a celebrity campaign.

Brown has been gaining slow and steady traction in the entertainment industry and will now front Coach’s new C001 collection, a series of sports-inspired diving styles. Brown counts more than 4.5 million Instagram followers and is the son of R&B singer Al B. Sure and counts Sean “Diddy” Combs as a father figure.

Speaking with WWD, Brown said he struck a formative relationship with watches during elementary school when he started wearing Baby G styles by G-Shock. “A watch completes the man. It doesn’t make the man less of a man if he doesn’t have one, but it does kind of give that final sign off sometimes,” he said of his interest in the accessory.

While Brown says he has been grounded in Los Angeles during the coronavirus, he is slowly beginning to audition for new roles and has been releasing music. “I really took this time to home in on my crafts,” he said.

To mark the launch of the C001 collection, Coach and the Movado Group have made a donation to Feeding America, which provides resources for those facing food insecurity across the U.S. — a matter that is important to Brown.

“Right now is the time for supporting [people] in any way possible, especially if we have the platform [to do so]. I think a lot of people do not know what to do, and following someone you admire and seeing those little efforts helps make a change. If I can do that through my work, I’m going to continue to do so,” Brown said.