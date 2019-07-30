Coach is partnering with Tmall in China for the third time coming in September, according to market sources.

The Tapestry Inc.-owned brand has had a complicated relationship with Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform. It made its debut on Tmall in 2011, but exited in less than two months due to a disagreement over a counterfeit crackdown arrangement.

The American handbag maker entered Tmall again in September 2015, but left the platform after a year and announced it would instead build its own shopping platform on WeChat.

The pressure of growth might have been the behind the decision.

“We are expanding globally with the focus on the Chinese consumer,” said Victor Luis, chief executive officer of Tapestry, adding that business in China once again outperformed for the quarter.

Besides Tmall, there are other options to sell online in China such as JD.com, VIP.com and Secoo, and its WeChat mini-programs features products from a capsule collection for Qixi, the Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Some of the biggest players such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci opted for independent operations in China, while brands like Dior and Fendi experiment within WeChat’s ecosystem.

Coach’s American rival Michael Kors also announced plans to enter Tmall in September earlier this month.

Coach could not be reached for comment at press time.