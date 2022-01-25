Coach Spring Campaign Centered Around Modes of Transportation

Jennifer Lopez zipping around town with a group of BMX riders? Who knew she had such skills as a cyclist.

Lopez is just one of the bold-faced names that will be featured in Coach’s spring 2022 campaign, aptly titled: “That’s My Ride,” which launches today. The campaign also features Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki in vignettes designed to evoke nostalgic ride scenes in movies. Think Megan Thee Stallion on a bumper car at a seaside amusement park and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok posse, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn in an open-air car.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers worked with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell on the campaign, which reimagines Coach’s horse and carriage logo in a pop color palette for the first time.

The campaign is designed to introduce the brand’s spring 2022 collection and includes the horse and carriage collection, as well as key pieces such as the Field Tote and Hitch Backpack. It also introduces a reimagination of Coach’s signature, which will launch in February with the next chapter of the campaign.

“Joyful and optimistic, spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation,” said Vevers. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”

Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye, Parker Kit HIll and Elsa Majimbo.

The campaign was shot in cities around the world in collaboration with new ambassadors Dean Fujioka and Shawn Dou and TikTok stars Parker Kit Hill and Elsa Majimbo. In addition to the videos and still images, “That’s My Ride” will also be featured on New York City bus and bike stations.