Coach to Offer NFTs of Animals From Holiday Campaign

Count Coach as the latest fashion brand to jump into the NFT arena.

At noon today, the New York-based brand will launch its first collection of NFTs, featuring eight of the animals in the Snow City digital game that it recently launched for the holiday season. This promotion is the finale in Coach’s celebration of its 80th year in business.

The 80 pieces of digital art will include the brand’s mascot Rexy, along with Fuzz the polar bear, Belle the penguin, Holly the deer, Ginger the fox, Paddles the goose, Luna the owl and Spike the hedgehog.

Luna the owl.

Ten NFTs of each animal will be given away over eight days on the Coach website, with one animal released at noon each day from Dec. 17 to 24. Each giveaway will include one Coach holiday animal as well as the right to receive one complimentary made-to-order Rogue bag that will be gifted to the initial holders of the Coach NFTs in 2022.

Spike the hedgehog

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, involve a piece of data that is not fungible, or replaceable, that can act as a digital certificate of authenticity and proof of ownership for a particular asset. Fashion brands that have embraced this new arena of NFTs include Givenchy, Original Penguin, Rebecca Minkoff, Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo.

“We are thrilled to launch our first collection of NFTs as part of our holiday message of sharing love and joy with family and friends — and as the finale to our 80th anniversary year. The collection is one of the many ways our brand has been reimagining fashion for the future through digital experiences like AR/VR, gaming and our Windows of the Future initiative, which reenvisions store windows as blends of physical and digital spaces,” said Sandeep Seth, global chief marketing officer and president of North America. “We are excited to continue finding new ways of connecting with our customers in these digital spaces. Now, more than ever in our time of great change, it’s important that we meet them where they are today.”