Coachella Fashion: Crochet, Crop Tops & More

They wore flowers in their hair — and butterfly clips, braids and colored extensions in orange and purple — in and around Coachella this year.

Anything goes at the music festival, and this year locks were a focus, as was fresh and glowing skin with bold eyes that were framed with gemstones.

Denim on denim was popular throughout the weekend. Crochet was everywhere, this time bedazzled or in neon colors. Lots of cowboy looks took over, with head-to-toe ensembles accessorized with cowboy hats and boots.

Parties were full of tiny short shorts, crop tops and endless sheer looks — with bums out and exposed.

In all, there was a more toned-down approach, however, with fewer wild Y2K, costume-like outfits. The kids were giving ’90s, but the styles were more casual; many in the crowds paired their tiny tops with baggy parachute pants or cargo shorts à la Aaliyah.

Celebrities came out for the festival and affiliated events, including a mix of big-name influencers, music and Hollywood names at Revolve Festival over the weekend. Guests included: Kendall Jenner (who had 818 Tequila flowing), Hailey Bieber (who provided a Rhode beauty claw machine), Shay Mitchell (with her companies Onda Tequila Seltzer and Béis on site), Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton, Lori Harvey, Paris Jackson, Storm Reid, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Aimee Song, Camila Coelho, Chriselle Lim, Draya Michele, Natalia Bryant, Leon Bridges, Emma Roberts, Evan Mock, Idris Elba, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Teyana Taylor, Tyga, YG, Olivia Culpo, Madison Bailey, and sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.