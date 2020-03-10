After much speculation, Coachella has officially been rescheduled.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice shared in a statement. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Coachella will instead take place on the weekends of Oct. 9, 10, 11 and 16, 17, 18, while Stagecoach will occur on Oct. 23, 24 and 25.

“All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates,” added Goldenvoice. “Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”