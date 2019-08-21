Tennis Star Coco Gauff Lands First Magazine Cover

Tennis star Coco Gauff has made her magazine cover debut.

The 15-year-old is on the cover of a special issue of Teen Vogue, where she’s seen in an editorial photographed by Camila Falquez on a tennis court wearing brands like New Balance, Opening Ceremony, Lacoste and PH5. In the issue, Gauff reflects on her burgeoning tennis career and how many are referring to her as a prodigy.

“I’m not forced to [practice], but I know I have to do [it] if I’m gonna get better,” she said. “It’s like my job, but it’s also leisure, I guess.”

Gauff made her debut at Wimbledon last month, where she experienced an impressive winning streak‚ even beating Venus Williams — until she was defeated by Romania’s Simona Halep.

Despite the loss, Gauff received a number of congratulatory messages from celebrities and famous figures, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tina Lawson, Snoop Dogg, Jaden Smith and Samuel L. Jackson.

Gauff is expected to keep up the winning streak at the upcoming U.S. open.

Read more here:

The Wimbledon Moments That Caught Social Media by Storm

Serena Williams Launches “Serena” Fashion Line

Venus Williams Is Now a Beauty and Wellness Investor

WATCH: Lena Waithe on Her Met Gala Outfits, Pride and More