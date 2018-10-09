Hecho, a men’s casualwear brand inspired by and made in Mexico City, has lost its cofounder, designer and chief proponent.

Jack Miner, who created the label in 2014, has exited the brand “to pursue new professional opportunities,” the company said. Daniela Xacur, Miner’s business partner and chief executive officer, will continue her “active role in the company,” and will work with its new creative director, Brenda Díaz de la Vega.

Díaz de la Vega was the editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico and Latin America and also worked in communications for Chanel.

Reached through his personal e-mail, Miner said he and Xacur “faced irreconcilable differences with regard to the future of Hecho at the end of August. Ultimately, as the minority shareholder to her majority stake, I made the decision to move on from the company.”

Xacur could not be reached for comment on the future of the label. However, its web site was not operating on Tuesday.

Hecho, which is carried at Barneys New York, Matchesfashion.com and other high-end retailers, centers around swimwear and beach-related sportswear.