×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Coin, Oxfam Launch Christmas Charity Initiative

Alessandro Enriquez designed a range of gifts to help provide safe water to underprivileged communities.

The collection of gifts designed by Alessandro Enriquez for the Coin and Oxfam Italia tie-up helping provide fresh water.
The collection of gifts designed by Alessandro Enriquez for the Coin and Oxfam Italia tie-up helping provide fresh water. Courtesy of Coin

GOODS DO GOOD: Coin is again teaming up with Oxfam Italia to launch a charity initiative in time for the holiday season.

Named “Aggiungi Amore,” or “Add Love” in English, the project is aimed at providing underprivileged communities in need with 2.6 million gallons of safe water.

The Italian retailer and the association tapped fashion designer Alessandro Enriquez to create limited edition graphics decking a collection of products to be sold at select Coin stores across the country and online. Additionally, Oxfam volunteers will be at Coin stores from Nov. 25 until Christmas.

Related Galleries

The capsule collection comprises a sparkling wine bottle produced in the Lombardy region’s vineyard hub known as Oltrepò Pavese covered in a colorful checkered pattern overlaid with graphics of palm trees and red hearts. A range of five porcelain serving plates manufactured by Fasano Ceramiche bear hearts, waves, stars and palms for table sets that can be mixed and matched.

“We are proud to be supporting Oxfam this upcoming Christmas season, too,” said Monica Gagliardi, marketing and digital transformation director at Coin. “Last year we were able to bring 1.3 gallons of safe water to 87 countries, and especially to Palestine, Ethiopia, Yemen and Jordan,” she added.

A serving plate designed by Alessandro Enriquez for the Coin and Oxfam Italia tie-up helping provide fresh water.
A serving plate designed by Alessandro Enriquez for the Coin and Oxfam Italia tie-up helping provide fresh water.

Coin’s link with Oxfam dates back to 2013 when the pair started a three-year partnership supporting female empowerment. They joined forces again beginning in 2020, focusing on water accessibility, seen as a tool to fight inequalities.

Oxfam estimates that one-fourth of the global population, or about two billion people, have little to no access to drinking water. The initiative supported by Coin will allow the association to distribute potabilizing add-ons; personal care kits; install water buckets and moving tanks, as well as manual pumps.

“This year we want to reach as many people as possible, especially children who suffer more than anyone else, and women who provide their families with primary needs and oftentimes are forced to walk long distances daily to supply a minimum amount of fresh water,” said Marta Pieri, head of corporate partnership at Oxfam Italia. “Every donation will make a difference.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Hot Summer Bags

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coin, Oxfam Holiday Charity Project Teams Up With Alessandro Enriquez

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad