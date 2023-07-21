EXCLUSIVE: College Basketball Star Angel Reese Signs With The Society Management

Angel Reese has signed with The Society Management to exclusively handle her fashion endeavors, WWD has learned. She continues to also be represented by communications and management agency Ethos Group, as well as her longtime agent, Jeanine Ogbonnaya.

The 21-year-old basketball star, starting forward for the Louisiana State University Tigers, grabbed attention after leading the team to the 2023 NCAA Championship. In the end, she received the Final Four’s coveted Most Outstanding Player award.

The accolades keep coming for the athlete — affectionately named “Bayou Barbie” by her followers, with 2.2 million on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok. She was most recently awarded Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards. Sports Illustrated featured her in its 2023 swimsuit issue. And she now headlines the roster for USA Basketball’s 2023 AmeriCup team.

“I am so excited to be working with Society and immersing myself more in the world of fashion,” Reese said in a statement to WWD. “I’ve always had a love for fashion both on and off the court and I’m looking forward to creating deeper and more meaningful relationships in the space.”

Born and raised in Maryland, Reese attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. She first enrolled at the University of Maryland, where she majored in communications, before transferring to LSU.

“We are thrilled to represent Angel in all her future fashion endeavors and build upon her unprecedented success,” notes The Society Management, based in New York City.

The talent management and modeling agency represents Adut Akech, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, HoYeon Jung, Grace Elizabeth, Yumi Nu, Josephine Skriver, Pamela Anderson, Amber Valletta, Liu Wen, and Jaden and Willow Smith.