Collina Strada, the New York-based ready-to-wear label created by designer Hillary Taylor, has forged a partnership with audio brand Skullcandy Inc.

The collaboration includes two products — the Crusher Eco Headphones and the Indy Eco True Wireless Earbuds. Both pairs feature a colorful tie-dye-style print designed by Taymour, and was featured in the Collina Strada fall 2020 collection as models wore the pieces down the garden-themed runway.

“As a personal advocate for environmentalism, counterculture and self-expression, it only made sense to partner with Skullcandy,” said Taymour. “They are committed to climate change with their work with Protect Our Winters and are supporters of an eclectic mix of emerging musical artists. Together with Skullcandy, I’ve been able to infuse the unique Collina look into a rather utilitarian piece for an energized take on an everyday device.”

Skullcandy, based in Park City, Utah, has a long-standing partnership with nonprofit Protect Our Winters, with climate change being an important cause the brand supports. In addition, Skullcandy’s Mood Boost campaign supports mental health among Millennials and Gen Z through music, visual design partnerships and limited-edition product drops. The limited-edition drop is the first designer headphone within the Skullcandy portfolio of products.

“We loved the bold designs Hillary Taymour was able to create on our headphones and feature in her New York Fashion Week show earlier this year,” said Jessica Klodnicki, chief marketing officer of Skullcandy. “As our first venture into the world of fashion with such a talented designer as Hilary, we are excited to bring looks from the New York runway to our consumers as a leading audio lifestyle brand constantly evolving and pushing our own boundaries.”

The Crusher Eco headphones retail for $199.99, and the Indy Eco True Wireless Earbuds are $79.99. They are being sold exclusively on Skullcandy’s web sites.

