ColourPop Cosmetics Teams With Lucasfilm for ‘The Mandalorian’ Collection

The collection will feature eyeshadow palettes, lip oil, a makeup bag and more.

ColourPop Cosmetics, The Mandalorian Makeup Collection
A closer look at the full ColourPop and "The Mandalorian" makeup collection. Courtesy of ColourPop

ColourPop is venturing further into the “Star Wars” universe.

Following the success of their “The Child” palette release last year, the cosmetics company is teaming with Lucasfilm Ltd. to create a makeup collection inspired by its hit series “The Mandalorian.”

The collaboration will include a nine-color eyeshadow palette called The Mandalorian palette, a lux lip oil duo, a makeup bag, a hand mirror with the design of The Child and The Child Palette, which sold out last year. The product prices range from $12 to $18, with the full collection going for $75.

The palettes include neutrals and rich earth-toned shades, as well as shimmery and metallic finishes. It also features the characters The Mandalorian (or Din Djarin) and The Child, also known in popular culture as Baby Yoda or Grogu.

ColourPop Cosmetics, The Mandalorian Makeup Collection
A closer look at the full ColourPop and The Mandalorian makeup collection. Courtesy of ColourPop

The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase on the official ColourPop website on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. PST and at Ulta on Nov. 28.

“The Mandalorian” is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas, who founded Lucasfilm Ltd. (now a subsidiary of Disney). The storyline begins five years after “Return of the Jedi,” released in 1983. The show stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone bounty hunter who goes by The Mandalorian and is on the run after retrieving The Child.

Since its debut in 2019, “The Mandalorian” has accrued numerous accolades and was well-received by critics and fans. The show was created by Jon Favreau and is available on the Disney+ streaming service.

Last month, the cosmetics company also teamed with Disney to create a makeup collection inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” in time for Halloween and the upcoming holiday season.

