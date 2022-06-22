×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

ColourPop Cosmetics Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell for Old Hollywood-themed Collection

Chiswell is known for her vintage style and channeling Marilyn Monroe.

Jasmine Chiswell for ColourPop Cosmetics
Jasmine Chiswell for ColourPop Cosmetics. Courtesy of ColourPop

ColourPop Cosmetics has tapped TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell for its next collection.

The cosmetics brand is teaming with the influencer for its upcoming old Hollywood glamour-inspired collection, leveraging Chiswell’s vintage style for an old school ad campaign.

The collection includes seven products: the Hello Hollywood eyeshadow palette, the Such a Starlet eye shadow palette, two shades of the brand’s Lux Lip Gloss and three shades of the brand’s lip kits. The collection is meant to mimic the makeup styles of the old Hollywood glamour era, with the products offering gold, pink and neutral eye shadow shades and pink and red lip colors.

Chiswell appears in the ColourPop Cosmetics ad campaign in a ’50s-esque pink and yellow house channeling Marilyn Monroe. The TikTok influencer sports a light smokey eye makeup look paired with a red lip, furthering the homage to the iconic actress.

Related Galleries

“I’m thrilled to be working with ColourPop to produce a collection that embodies everything I’m passionate about,” Chiswell said in a statement. “As a new mom, it’s always hard to carve out me-time and get glammed up like I used to. So, I am so excited to launch this collection to bring back something special for everyone.”

Chiswell is known on TikTok for her vintage style. The Scottish influencer, who now resides in the U.S., regularly posts fashion and beauty tutorials to recreate her look, as well as tutorials for other trendy makeup looks. She also posts videos creating makeup looks based on her followers’ suggestions. She’s also expanded into family content since giving birth to her son earlier this year. Chiswell has been posting on TikTok for the last few years, and has grown her following to 15.7 million followers.

ColourPop Cosmetics’ collection with Chiswell will be available for purchase starting Thursday on the brand’s website. The collection ranges in price from $10 to $16.

READ MORE HERE: 

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

How Fashion Influencer Tenicka Boyd Built Her Following Through Bold Colors and Social Justice

How Maddie White Went From Fashion Model to One of TikTok’s Emerging Fashion Influencers

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Hot Summer Bags

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ColourPop Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad