ColourPop Cosmetics Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell for Old Hollywood-themed Collection

ColourPop Cosmetics has tapped TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell for its next collection.

The cosmetics brand is teaming with the influencer for its upcoming old Hollywood glamour-inspired collection, leveraging Chiswell’s vintage style for an old school ad campaign.

The collection includes seven products: the Hello Hollywood eyeshadow palette, the Such a Starlet eye shadow palette, two shades of the brand’s Lux Lip Gloss and three shades of the brand’s lip kits. The collection is meant to mimic the makeup styles of the old Hollywood glamour era, with the products offering gold, pink and neutral eye shadow shades and pink and red lip colors.

Chiswell appears in the ColourPop Cosmetics ad campaign in a ’50s-esque pink and yellow house channeling Marilyn Monroe. The TikTok influencer sports a light smokey eye makeup look paired with a red lip, furthering the homage to the iconic actress.

“I’m thrilled to be working with ColourPop to produce a collection that embodies everything I’m passionate about,” Chiswell said in a statement. “As a new mom, it’s always hard to carve out me-time and get glammed up like I used to. So, I am so excited to launch this collection to bring back something special for everyone.”

Chiswell is known on TikTok for her vintage style. The Scottish influencer, who now resides in the U.S., regularly posts fashion and beauty tutorials to recreate her look, as well as tutorials for other trendy makeup looks. She also posts videos creating makeup looks based on her followers’ suggestions. She’s also expanded into family content since giving birth to her son earlier this year. Chiswell has been posting on TikTok for the last few years, and has grown her following to 15.7 million followers.

ColourPop Cosmetics’ collection with Chiswell will be available for purchase starting Thursday on the brand’s website. The collection ranges in price from $10 to $16.

