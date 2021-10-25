ColourPop Teams With Disney to Create ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection

ColourPop Cosmetics is collaborating with Disney for a makeup collection.

In time for Halloween and ahead of the upcoming holiday season, the cosmetics company is releasing a collection inspired by one of the entertainment company’s most famous movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The line will include a 12-color eye shadow palette, a jelly shadow trio, liquid liners, glitter gel, a blending sponge, individual face crystals and lux creme lipsticks.

The collaboration includes bright hues such as purple, orange, pink and glitter, and features the characters such as Jack, Sally, Zero and Oogie Boogie on its packaging.

The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase on the official ColourPop website on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. PST and at Ulta on Oct. 31.

A closer look at ColourPop’s Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which was released in 1993 and directed by Tim Burton, tells the story of Jack, the King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes fixated on celebrating the holiday.

Earlier this month, the cosmetics company also teamed with the National Basketball Association to create collections for six NBA teams: the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Each collection featured colors inspired by each team’s respective colors.

READ MORE HERE:

NBA, ColourPop Team on Makeup Collection

ColourPop Owner Seed Beauty Readies Skin-Care Brand Fourth Ray

Colourpop.com Takes Top Spot in Beauty Site Traffic Rankings

Maybelline, ColourPop, Wet ‘n’ Wild, Anastasia Beverly Hills Top Influenster Winners’ List

How to Sell Foundation on the Internet, According to ColourPop’s Laura Nelson