Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

ColourPop Teams With Disney to Create ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection

The collection will feature eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, liquid liners and more.

ColourPop, Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
A closer look at ColourPop's Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop Cosmetics is collaborating with Disney for a makeup collection.

In time for Halloween and ahead of the upcoming holiday season, the cosmetics company is releasing a collection inspired by one of the entertainment company’s most famous movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The line will include a 12-color eye shadow palette, a jelly shadow trio, liquid liners, glitter gel, a blending sponge, individual face crystals and lux creme lipsticks.

The collaboration includes bright hues such as purple, orange, pink and glitter, and features the characters such as Jack, Sally, Zero and Oogie Boogie on its packaging.

The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase on the official ColourPop website on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. PST and at Ulta on Oct. 31.

ColourPop, Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
A closer look at ColourPop’s Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which was released in 1993 and directed by Tim Burton, tells the story of Jack, the King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes fixated on celebrating the holiday.

Earlier this month, the cosmetics company also teamed with the National Basketball Association to create collections for six NBA teams: the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Each collection featured colors inspired by each team’s respective colors.

