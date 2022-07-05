ColourPop, Disney Release New Princess-inspired ‘True Love’s Kiss’ Lipstick Collection

ColourPop and Disney are teaming up on a new collection.

The beauty brand is releasing the True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault on Thursday, which pays homage to many of Disney’s well-known princesses and heroines. The vault is a re-release of ColourPop’s best-selling Disney Princess-inspired lipsticks, and includes five new shades that pay homage to characters Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Moana and Merida.

Previously released lipsticks that are being re-released are inspired by characters Ariel, Mulan, Cinderella, Jasmine, Belle, Snow White and Tiana. The shades range from neutral beige tones and rosy pinks to classic reds and deep berry colors. Each shade will retail for $10, while the full vault will be available for $69 on Thursday on Colourpop.com.

ColourPop x Disney’s True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault. Courtesy of ColourPop

This is the latest collaboration to come from ColourPop. Last month, the beauty brand teamed with TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell for an old Hollywood glamour-inspired collection with products like two eye shadow palettes with metallic gold and silver shades and pink and red-colored lipstick.

ColourPop regularly teams with Disney on collections, most notably collections with “Lizzie McGuire,” “Frozen” and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” among others.

