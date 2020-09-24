Major fashion and beauty brands are furthering their initiatives to increase voter turnout by giving their employees paid time off to vote on Election Day.

While many brands have released collections or other initiatives that encourage their customers to vote, they are also giving their employees either a full or partial day of paid time off to vote or volunteer as a poll worker on Nov. 3.

The Time to Vote movement, which was launched by Levi Strauss Co., Patagonia and PayPal, has helped encourage many brands to offer their employees this paid time off as the movement calls on companies to participate in a culture shift around paid time off on Election Day to increase voter turnout. This year, over 1,000 companies have pledged their participation in the movement.

Here, WWD rounds up the fashion and beauty brands that are giving their employees paid time off on Election Day 2020.

Beautycounter

The beauty brand is offering a full day of paid time off for its employees on Election Day.

Bonobos

Bonobos is postponing all meetings taking place on Election Day to ensure its employees have enough time to vote. Its stores and customer service hub will also be closed for two to three hours on the morning of Election Day.

Burton

Burton is closing its U.S. offices and stores on Election Day to encourage their employees and customers to vote. The brand is also offering voting-related resources on its web site.

Charlotte Tilbury

The beauty brand is giving employees three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day.

Diane von Furstenberg

The designer’s corporate offices will be closed on Election Day to give employees time to vote. Retail employees will be given two hours of paid time off at either end of their shift to vote.

E.l.f.

Cosmetics brand E.l.f. is giving all of its employees a full day of paid time off on Election Day.

Everlane

Everlane is giving its entire workforce — which includes its retail, corporate and customer experience employees and interns — paid time off on Election Day. The brand is also supplying its employees with information on poll worker training and other voter-related resources.

Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., which is behind brands like Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack, is giving its employees up to three hours of paid time off on Election Day.

Glossier

The beauty brand is giving its employees the full day off on Election Day to vote.

Hims and Hers

The telehealth brand is making Election Day a company holiday. Employees will have the day off to vote or volunteer at polling locations.

J. Crew Group

J. Crew Group, which filed for bankruptcy in May, will be closing all stores, corporate offices, distribution centers and customer service centers for J. Crew and Madewell on Election Day.

J. Crew, which exited bankruptcy earlier this month, is also providing employees with information on how to register to vote, find their polling location and the presidential candidates.

J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney, which also filed for bankruptcy in May, is taking part in Time to Vote by offering flexible work schedules on Election Day.

Levi Strauss Co.

Levi Strauss Co., the parent company behind brands like Levi’s and Dockers, is offering its corporate and retail employees paid time off for Election Day. The company is also offering paid time off for employees training to be poll workers.

Lululemon

Lululemon is closing its U.S. stores early on Election Day to ensure its store associates have enough time to vote. Associates will be paid for the hours missed while stores are closed. The company is also offering four hours of paid volunteer time for employees who will volunteer on Election Day.

Nike

Nike has also joined Time to Vote to ensure its employees have the time to vote on Election Day. The company’s initiative will vary per state due to different voting laws and processes across the country, but will include paid time off on Election Day, not holding any meetings on Election Day and providing information on mail-in ballots and early voting.

Old Navy

Old Navy will pay its employees to volunteer at polling places on Election Day. Participating employees will receive the equivalent of eight hours of pay in addition to the compensation they receive from their location polling jurisdiction.

The company is teaming with Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to help with the initiative.

Patagonia

Following its decision in the 2016 and 2018 elections, Patagonia is again closing its stores, offices and distribution centers on Election Day 2020.

PVH Corp.

PVH Corp., the parent company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is offering its U.S. corporate team up to three hours of paid time off on Election Day to vote. The company is also recognizing volunteering as a poll worker as an eligible activity for volunteer time off.

Stores will operate on shortened hours on Election Day and sales associates will receive two hours of paid time off to vote.

REI

The outdoor recreation brand is encouraging its employees to use “Co-op Way Days” — paid time off for community service or volunteer activities — for Election Day. The company is also offering flexible work schedules for store associates.

Reformation

Fashion label Reformation is offering all employees four hours of paid time off on Election Day if they cannot vote during non-working hours.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue has launched several voting initiatives this election season, including making Election Day a paid holiday for all U.S. corporate associates. The retailer is also working with its store, distribution and fulfillment center associates to coordinate schedules to help them get to the polls.

At the retailer’s New York flagship, customers can register to vote, complete an absentee ballot and check their voter registration status until Oct. 9.

Steve Madden

The shoe brand is closing its corporate offices on Election Day.

TechStyle Fashion Group

The company, which is behind Fabletics, Savage x Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids, is observing Election Day as a paid company holiday for all corporate and hourly employees.

Fabletics stores will open at 2 p.m. local time and store associates will be given two hours of pay in addition to the hours worked on Election Day.

Toms Shoes

Toms is giving all its employees the day off on Election Day.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch is giving employees the day off if they choose to spend Election Day as a poll worker. Additionally, the designer is closing all U.S. stores and corporate offices at 3 p.m. to give employees time to vote. The brand’s distribution center will also be closed for the day.

Under Armour

Under Armour is giving its employees nationwide three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day. The company is also offering its employees educational materials on the election.

Vineyard Vines

The apparel brand is giving its employees three hours of paid time off on Election Day to vote if their schedules do not allow it. The brand is also shortening operating hours in its store and offices on Election Day.

Walmart

Walmart is offering its store associates up to three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is offering all employees paid time off to vote, serve as a poll worker or volunteer on Election Day 2020. The brand is working with Civic Alliance, Business for America and Time to Vote for the initiative.

