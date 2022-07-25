The Standout Fashion Moments at Comic-Con 2022

A lengthy list of major celebrities came together at Comic-Con International in San Diego to unveil some exciting new projects.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios brought together several stars dressed in some standout fashion moments to debut its slate of highly anticipated projects. The new Marvel projects include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which brings back the cast of Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and adds Michaela Coel; “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which added Kathryn Newton to the cast of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which brought together Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter and Pom Klementieff, among others.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the standout fashion moments from the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Read on for more.

Kathryn Newton in Prada

Kathryn Newton attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego. Getty Images

Joining the cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” actress Kathryn Newton wore a two-piece glitter-embellished bralette top and matching low-rise miniskirt paired with a white cropped dress shirt from Prada.

Lupita Nyong’o in Alfredo Martinez

Lupita Nyong’o attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego. Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o went for a colorful look to join the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the annual convention. The Oscar-winning actress wore a color-blocked maxidress from Alfredo Martinez paired with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.

Letitia Wright in Marc Jacobs

Letitia Wright attends Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego. Getty Images

Letitia Wright also joined Nyong’o for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” panel in her own standout fashion moment. The actress wore a white shift dress embellished with a silver glitter overlay from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Michaela Coel in David Koma

Michaela Coel participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Getty Images for Disney

Rounding out the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast was Michaela Coel, who joined the cast onstage wearing a black leather minidress from David Koma.

Karen Gillan in Oscar de la Renta

Karen Gillan participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Getty Images for Disney

Karen Gillan went with a Mod-inspired fashion look to debut “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The actress attended the panel wearing a white and green checkered crop top and miniskirt and matching knee-length coat from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton

Maria Bakalova attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego. Getty Images

Maria Bakalova is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The actress joined the film’s cast at the panel discussion wearing a metallic silver, structured minidress from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Gwendoline Christie in Fendi

Gwendoline Christie attends “The Sandman” press line during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego. Getty Images

Former “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie joined the cast of her upcoming film, “The Sandman,” at Comic-Con, looking to Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection for the occasion. Christie’s look consisted of a red and navy color-blocked caftan dress embellished with a sequined trim.

Tatiana Maslany in Tory Burch

Tatiana Maslany participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Getty Images for Disney

The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” actress attended Comic-Con to promote the upcoming Disney+ series dressed in a blue and white checkered bralette paired with a matching maxiskirt from Tory Burch.