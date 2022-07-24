×
Lucy Liu Wears Fiery Orange Lace Crop Top and Skirt From Zuhair Murad to Debut ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer at Comic-Con

The actress wore a vibrant two-piece outfit bursting with feminine details to promote her new film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Lucy Liu made a much-anticipated appearance at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., on July 23 to promote her new villainous role as Kalypso in DC’s upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” To debut the superhero movie’s trailer alongside her co-stars, the 53-year-old actress chose a fiery designer look that captured attention with its vibrant play on femininity.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Lucy Liu attends the Warner Bros. "Black Adam" and "Shazam" press line during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) red orange zurad muhair crop top and skirt
Lucy Liu attends the Warner Bros. “Black Adam” and “Shazam” press line during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

Liu wore a persimmon orange two-piece embroidered lace outfit from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The look featured a three-quarter length sleeve crop top with slightly puffed shoulders worn over a strappy red bralette. The matching A-line tea-length skirt featured a delicate scalloped hem that danced around Liu’s ankles. Both pieces were trimmed in statement lace border detailing for a dose of added femininity.

lucy Liu in red zuhair murad crop top bralette and skirt and silver aquazzura platforms holding a broom speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical session with "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lucy Liu attends a “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” panel at Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

Liu paired the look with Aquazzura metallic leather platforms crafted from contrasting gold snakeskin and smooth silver material. The designer platforms featured a 5-inch heel and an ankle encircling strap for further stability.

The star wore a pair of subtle dangling silver earrings and a collection of simple silver rings as her only jewelry. To complete the look, Liu wore her mid-length black locks in a loosely curled style with a natural glowy blushed makeup look and a statement persimmon lip.

Tiffany Smith, Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Lucy Liu speak onstage during the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
(L-R): Tiffany Smith, Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Lucy Liu speak onstage during the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros. panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. Variety via Getty Images

The actress carried a black Mark Cross bag with a gold chain strap when off-stage. Liu was styled by Sarah Slutsky for the event.

During the panel, Liu showcased her character’s weapon from the soon-to-be-released “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” film, raising a broom-like prop above her head. The same prop can be seen in the trailer for the film, only broken in half. Notably, Liu’s upcoming role as Kalypso wasn’t taken directly from DC lore. Instead, the super-villain is inspired by the similarly-named Calypso in Greek mythology, the nymph daughter of Athens with the gift of immortality.

Liu has favored television more than movies in recent years, making the upcoming film her first major movie role since 2012’s “The Man With the Iron Fists.” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is set for release on Dec. 21.

