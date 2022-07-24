×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend July 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Hollywood Is Finally Living Up to Its Glittery Reputation as a Place Stars Want to Hang Out

Eye

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Eye

The 2022 Summer Guide to London: What to See, Watch and Where to Eat

Lupita Nyong’o Embraces Vibrant Colors in Alfredo Martínez Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Debut at Comic-Con 2022

The actress wore the vibrant look to debut the teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23:
Lupita Nyong'o attends Comic-Con International 2022 on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o attended Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., over the weekend with the cast of the upcoming “Black Panther” film, channeling a vibrant style for her appearance at the convention.

To attend a panel on Saturday, the 39-year-old actress wore a colorful chiffon Alfredo Martínez dress with long billowy sleeves, a cinched waist and a flowing skirt. The mock neck dress featured black, yellow, light green, royal blue and magenta panels. The ankle-skimming skirt featured a mid-thigh slit, showing off the star’s Stuart Weitzman black platform open-toed heels with an ankle strap. The actress was styled by her longtime fashion collaborator Micaela Erlanger.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Lupita Nyong'o wears colorful Alfredo Martínez dress and stuart weitzman black platform heels attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong’o attends Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

To accompany her look, Nyong’o pulled her mid-length locks back in an easy ponytail, showing off a light smoky eye and a statement coral lip. The actress wore small gold hoop earrings as her only notable jewelry, letting the dress take center stage. The actress also accessorized with a pair of pink Fitz Frames 3D-printed glasses.

Related Galleries

Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright speak onstage during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
(L-R): Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright speak onstage at Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Variety via Getty Images

Nyong’o promoted “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is set for release on Nov. 11. During the panel the cast of the film introduced the first teaser trailer. The film comes some two years after Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the original “Black Panther, ” died after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43. N’yongo played Boseman’s love interest in the first film.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, and Winston Duke speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R): Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego. Getty Images

Nyong’o has been a fixture in Hollywood since her breakout role in the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave.” For that role, Nyong’o won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also starred in “Us,” “Little Monsters” and several “Star Wars” films.

Comic-Con International is an annual convention famed for highlighting soon-to-released blockbuster movies, television and more notable forms of action, sci-fi and horror entertainment. The convention spans four days with this year’s event highlighting upcoming projects from Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

Lupita Nyong'o Wows in Colorful Dress

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad