Lupita Nyong’o Embraces Vibrant Colors in Alfredo Martínez Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Debut at Comic-Con 2022

Lupita Nyong’o attended Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., over the weekend with the cast of the upcoming “Black Panther” film, channeling a vibrant style for her appearance at the convention.

To attend a panel on Saturday, the 39-year-old actress wore a colorful chiffon Alfredo Martínez dress with long billowy sleeves, a cinched waist and a flowing skirt. The mock neck dress featured black, yellow, light green, royal blue and magenta panels. The ankle-skimming skirt featured a mid-thigh slit, showing off the star’s Stuart Weitzman black platform open-toed heels with an ankle strap. The actress was styled by her longtime fashion collaborator Micaela Erlanger.

Lupita Nyong’o attends Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images

To accompany her look, Nyong’o pulled her mid-length locks back in an easy ponytail, showing off a light smoky eye and a statement coral lip. The actress wore small gold hoop earrings as her only notable jewelry, letting the dress take center stage. The actress also accessorized with a pair of pink Fitz Frames 3D-printed glasses.

(L-R): Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright speak onstage at Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Variety via Getty Images

Nyong’o promoted “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is set for release on Nov. 11. During the panel the cast of the film introduced the first teaser trailer. The film comes some two years after Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the original “Black Panther, ” died after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43. N’yongo played Boseman’s love interest in the first film.

(L-R): Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego. Getty Images

Nyong’o has been a fixture in Hollywood since her breakout role in the 2013 film “12 Years a Slave.” For that role, Nyong’o won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also starred in “Us,” “Little Monsters” and several “Star Wars” films.

Comic-Con International is an annual convention famed for highlighting soon-to-released blockbuster movies, television and more notable forms of action, sci-fi and horror entertainment. The convention spans four days with this year’s event highlighting upcoming projects from Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”