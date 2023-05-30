EXCLUSIVE: Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market’s Archive Sale Returns to New York City

Comme des Garçons’ “Market Market” archive sale is making its return to New York City following a six-year hiatus.

WWD can exclusively reveal that it is scheduled from June 8 to 11 and will be held at 866 United Nations Plaza.

The sale, with the theme “monolithic magic,” will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A spokesperson said that queues should not begin before 8 a.m.

Market Market will feature archival Comme des Garçons designs, as well as pieces from select Dover Street Market-stocked brands at up to an 80 percent discount.

CDG declined to reveal specifics around the sale’s inventory or amount of stock. With a sales space spanning two floors and 60,000 square feet, the event is expected to be a wide-ranging sale. The company’s New York-based visuals team will transform the vacant space with a build out custom-designed for the sale.

The company’s last Market Market sale, held in 2016, drew hours-long lines and was attended by a colorful cross-section of fashion fans who took the opportunity to both shop and peacock in their favorite Comme looks.

James Gilchrist, vice president of Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market USA, said in a statement: “This is one of the special moments where our entire team comes together to collaborate on making this event happen, and we are really looking forward to welcoming our customers.”