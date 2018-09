The day after Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open women’s final, the 20-year-old showed that she can compete with Williams’ fashion game, too.

Osaka, the first Japanese-born tennis player to win a Grand Slam event, wore a white Comme des Garçons collection dress for a championship trophy photo op at the Top of the Rock observation deck at Rockefeller Center in New York. It’s the first time the Japanese brand, designed by Rei Kawakubo, has dressed Osaka.