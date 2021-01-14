New York-based brands Comme Si, the luxury sock label founded by Jenni Lee, and Lichen, the Brooklyn-based interior design incubator founded by Ed Be and Jared Blake, have joined together to debut a creative project, launching today.

“Comme Si and Lichen are both dedicated to the pursuit of good design in modern times — one in the wardrobe, one in the home,” Lee told WWD. “Lichen intuitively understood why I started Comme Si with fine socks, an item in the wardrobe that is often an afterthought, and understood that true luxury is in the details, intent and process, whether it’s an accessory or a chair. We knew that other design-minded people would value this as well and decided to partner on a set of exclusive socks and a zine that celebrates our shared creative community, the backbone of our respective businesses.”

Brought together during quarantine through mutual admiration, the collaborative project includes a special-edition zine, featuring friends and creatives such as designer Nicole McLaughlin, stylist Danielle Goldberg and visual artist Shawna X, as well as a set of limited-run, Italian-made unisex socks. Offered in Lichen Green and Cactus Green, the socks were designed for daily life and are exclusively available for purchase ($30/pair, $55/set) on CommeSi.com and at Lichen’s Brooklyn stores.