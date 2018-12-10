MOVING ON: Rod Manley, executive vice president of global communications at Calvin Klein Inc., is leaving the New York-based fashion house.

It is understood Manley resigned for personal reasons, and to pursue another professional opportunity. His next move could not immediately be learned.

The executive could not be reached for comment over the weekend. A Calvin Klein spokeswoman said Sunday Manley is still with the company, but confirmed he has tendered his resignation. “Rod has been an incredible asset to Calvin Klein during his time with the organization. We wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors,” she said.

A seasoned communications figure, Manley joined Klein in 2015. Before that, he was senior vice president, communications at Giorgio Armani, where he has worked for nine years, both in New York and previously in the company’s Milan headquarters.

Manley oversaw the public relations, celebrity services, special events and corporate communications teams. His successor has yet to be named.