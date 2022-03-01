Communications Guru Patrick Scallon Exits Dries Van Noten

A discreet and respected communications professional with a very short résumé in fashion, Patrick Scallon has exited Dries Van Noten after almost 14 years as the Belgian designer’s communications director, WWD has learned.

Scallon is also well-known for his 15-year stint at Maison Margiela, from 1993 to 2008, working alongside the iconoclastic founder, Martin Margiela, and functioning as communications head, the voice of the house, and ultimately its art director for communications.

He accompanied Van Noten through many important milestones in his career, including the exhibition “Inspirations” at Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris in 2014, the sale of a majority stake in his Anterp-based fashion house to Spain’s Puig group in 2018, and a surprise collaboration with Christian Lacroix in 2019.

Speaking from his native Ireland, where he is taking a short break, Scallon told WWD he plans to work as a freelance consultant on communications and the strategic role of creativity in the business.

“I have been honored to collaborate with such talented designers on a one-to-one basis up to now, and I am excited to begin to contribute on a variety of projects with passionate collaborators,” he added.

SEE ALSO:

Inside Puig’s Acquisition of Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten Explains Why Designing Is Like Eating Olives

Margiela Exits Margiela