×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Conan Gray Goes Ethereal in Sheer Lace Harris Reed Blazer at MTV VMAs 2022

The musician also performed during the awards show wearing an orange ruffled set from Valentino.

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
View ALL 128 Photos

Conan Gray had two standout fashion moments during the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The 23-year-old musician made his VMAs debut Sunday night, walking the red carpet in an ethereal look from Harris Reed’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Gray’s look consisted of a white blazer jacket with cutouts that was embellished with white tulle and lace. He wore the jacket over flared black trousers. Gray paired the Harris Reed look with black lace gloves, a black choker and silver metallic Marc Jacobs Kiki platform boots.

Gray then changed into another standout fashion look for his performance of his songs “Disaster” and “Memories,” this time a look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Gray’s look was an orange chiffon and organza ruffle cape paired with orange velvet trousers. 

Related Galleries

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

The musician has frequently worn Valentino looks for his recent performances, including many pieces from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear all-pink collection. In May, Gray looked to a pink sequined chiffon shirt and pink satin trousers for his concert in Milan and a head-to-toe sequined pink look during his performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. 

Gray attended this year’s Met Gala also wearing Valentino, walking the red carpet wearing a custom white tulle embroidered shirt and cape paired with silver sequin pants.  

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Christopher Polk for Variety
Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Hot Summer Bags

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Conan Gray Gets Ethereal in Sheer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad