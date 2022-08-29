Conan Gray Goes Ethereal in Sheer Lace Harris Reed Blazer at MTV VMAs 2022

Conan Gray had two standout fashion moments during the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The 23-year-old musician made his VMAs debut Sunday night, walking the red carpet in an ethereal look from Harris Reed’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Gray’s look consisted of a white blazer jacket with cutouts that was embellished with white tulle and lace. He wore the jacket over flared black trousers. Gray paired the Harris Reed look with black lace gloves, a black choker and silver metallic Marc Jacobs Kiki platform boots.

Gray then changed into another standout fashion look for his performance of his songs “Disaster” and “Memories,” this time a look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Gray’s look was an orange chiffon and organza ruffle cape paired with orange velvet trousers.

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

The musician has frequently worn Valentino looks for his recent performances, including many pieces from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear all-pink collection. In May, Gray looked to a pink sequined chiffon shirt and pink satin trousers for his concert in Milan and a head-to-toe sequined pink look during his performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Gray attended this year’s Met Gala also wearing Valentino, walking the red carpet wearing a custom white tulle embroidered shirt and cape paired with silver sequin pants.