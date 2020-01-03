GOING GLOBAL: After Switzerland and London, Nous is flying to Dubai.

The French concept store, which focuses on high-tech and streetwear, has opened on the ground floor of the Dubai Mall — its fourth international outpost .

The minimalist 1,000-square-foot space mirrors the aesthetic of the inaugural Nous boutique, opened by two former Colette staffers on the Rue Cambon in Paris in January 2018. In Dubai, Nous, which means “us” in French, will carry brands such as Marni, Rick Owens, Ralph Lauren, New Era and Medicom Toy.

Nous is the brainchild of Sébastien Chapelle, who helmed Colette’s high-tech and watches department for 14 years, and Marvin Dein, who was in charge of the streetwear and sneakers for nine years, before the store closed in December 2017.

In December 2018, the duo debuted its international expansion thanks to the support of its primary stakeholder, Swiss private equity firm 21st Luxury: Nous opened two stores in Switzerland, a 900-square-foot boutique on the duty free side of the Geneva airport, and a store in the city center.

A concept store in London followed a year later, located on Dover Street in Mayfair, as well as a second Parisian space, sitting just opposite the inaugural boutique on the Rue Cambon. Chapelle and Dein have their sights set on Miami next, with a new store to open in the coming months.